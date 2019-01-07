NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
01-09-15-29-42
(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
5-2-6, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, two, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-4-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
2-2-1-6, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, two, one, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)
1-6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(one, six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Comments