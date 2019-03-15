Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 15, 2019 11:15 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-29-56-62-64, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)

02-03-15-37-38, Power-Up: 5

(two, three, fifteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Power, Up: five)

0-2-6

(zero, two, six)

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

9-2-7-7

(nine, two, seven, seven)

2-4-3-9

(two, four, three, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $495 million

