SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
03-29-56-62-64, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
02-03-15-37-38, Power-Up: 5
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
(two, three, fifteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Power, Up: five)
0-2-6
(zero, two, six)
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
9-2-7-7
(nine, two, seven, seven)
2-4-3-9
(two, four, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $495 million
Comments