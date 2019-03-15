NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-13-20-28-39
(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
03-29-56-62-64, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-2-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(four, two, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
0-1-4-5, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, one, four, five; Lucky Sum: ten)
5-2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $495 million
