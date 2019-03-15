Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 15, 2019 11:28 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-13-20-28-39

(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

03-29-56-62-64, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)

3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-2-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(four, two, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

0-1-4-5, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, one, four, five; Lucky Sum: ten)

5-2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $495 million

  Comments  

things to do