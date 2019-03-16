Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 16, 2019 11:14 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

03-08-14-18-35, Power-Up: 2

(three, eight, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

5-3-4-2

(five, three, four, two)

5-1-6-3

(five, one, six, three)

30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

things to do