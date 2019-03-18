NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
11-18-34-38-41
(eleven, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one)
03-11-24-27-39, Lucky Ball: 14
(three, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
8-4-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, four, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
1-3-5, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, three, five; Lucky Sum: nine)
3-4-7-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(three, four, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
6-5-1-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, five, one, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
