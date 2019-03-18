Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 18, 2019 11:46 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

11-18-34-38-41

(eleven, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one)

03-11-24-27-39, Lucky Ball: 14

(three, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

8-4-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, four, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

1-3-5, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, three, five; Lucky Sum: nine)

3-4-7-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(three, four, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

6-5-1-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, five, one, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

