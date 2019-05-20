NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

13-30-31-34-37

(thirteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $351,000

Estimated jackpot: $367 million

4-3-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, three, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

7-7-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(seven, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

2-8-6-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(two, eight, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

4-3-1-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, three, one, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $288 million