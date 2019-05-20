NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

14-18-19-25-30

(fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty)

26-27-29-36-46, Lucky Ball: 2

(twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $367 million

0-0-4, Lucky Sum: 4

(zero, zero, four; Lucky Sum: four)

5-0-3, Lucky Sum: 8

(five, zero, three; Lucky Sum: eight)

0-7-0-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, seven, zero, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

2-5-2-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, five, two, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $288 million