Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-0-3, Lucky Sum: 8
(five, zero, three; Lucky Sum: eight)
