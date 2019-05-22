Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
08-11-26-31-37
(eight, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
10-50-55-56-58, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 5
(ten, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
1-3-5, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, three, five; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-0-9, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: nine)
6-8-3-0, Lucky Sum: 17
(six, eight, three, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
8-2-9-4, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, two, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
