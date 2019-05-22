NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

08-11-26-31-37

(eight, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

10-50-55-56-58, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 5

(ten, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $367 million

1-3-5, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, three, five; Lucky Sum: nine)

0-0-9, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: nine)

6-8-3-0, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, eight, three, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

8-2-9-4, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, two, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $288 million