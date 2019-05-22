NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-06-22-30-31

(one, six, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $393 million

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

6-5-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, five, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 1

(zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: one)

1-0-9-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, zero, nine, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

6-6-7-8, Lucky Sum: 27

(six, six, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

07-10-20-44-57, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(seven, ten, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)