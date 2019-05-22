Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-06-22-30-31
(one, six, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $393 million
6-5-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(six, five, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 1
(zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: one)
1-0-9-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(one, zero, nine, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
6-6-7-8, Lucky Sum: 27
(six, six, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
07-10-20-44-57, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(seven, ten, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Comments