NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

02-14-23-25-36

(two, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-six)

12-23-29-35-38, Lucky Ball: 18

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $393 million

7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

2-9-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, nine, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

7-8-8-2, Lucky Sum: 25

(seven, eight, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

1-7-4-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(one, seven, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $308 million