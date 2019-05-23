Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
02-14-23-25-36
(two, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-six)
12-23-29-35-38, Lucky Ball: 18
(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $393 million
7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
2-9-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, nine, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
7-8-8-2, Lucky Sum: 25
(seven, eight, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
1-7-4-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(one, seven, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $308 million
