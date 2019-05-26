Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-8-6-2, Lucky Sum: 25
(nine, eight, six, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-8-6-2, Lucky Sum: 25
(nine, eight, six, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments