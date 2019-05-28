Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
03-09-13-25-27
(three, nine, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
09-21-34-42-50, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(nine, twenty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
1-8-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, eight, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
9-7-4, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)
5-6-3-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(five, six, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
8-6-2-0, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, six, two, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
