Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
8-6-2-0, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, six, two, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
8-6-2-0, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, six, two, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments