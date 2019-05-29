NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-08-14-31-35

(three, eight, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $444 million

5-8-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, eight, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

9-2-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, two, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

6-4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, four, four, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-6-5-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, six, five, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(three, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)