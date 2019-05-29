Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-08-14-31-35
(three, eight, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $444 million
5-8-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, eight, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
9-2-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, two, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, four, four, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-6-5-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, six, five, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(three, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
