Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
04-13-21-22-40
(four, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $263,000
