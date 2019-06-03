Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
19-21-33-36-41
(nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Estimated jackpot: $475 million
3-8-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, eight, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
2-5-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(two, five, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
6-9-8-5, Lucky Sum: 28
(six, nine, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
0-7-5-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(zero, seven, five, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
