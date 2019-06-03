Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
12-31-37-40-42
(twelve, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two)
03-19-24-30-44, Lucky Ball: 4
(three, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $475 million
1-8-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
0-3-3, Lucky Sum: 6
(zero, three, three; Lucky Sum: six)
2-3-9-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(two, three, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
1-3-1-5, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, three, one, five; Lucky Sum: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
