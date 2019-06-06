Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-22-28-29-42, Lucky Ball: 5
(four, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: five)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-22-28-29-42, Lucky Ball: 5
(four, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: five)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments