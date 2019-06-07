Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
13-14-24-39-42
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
13-14-24-39-42
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments