Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
7-9-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(seven, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
7-9-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(seven, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments