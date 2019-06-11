Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
10-11-25-30-41
(ten, eleven, twenty-five, thirty, forty-one)
20-34-39-43-57, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(twenty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
7-5-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(seven, five, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-4-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(six, four, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
7-1-1-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(seven, one, one, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
0-6-7-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(zero, six, seven, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
