NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

10-14-28-33-43

(ten, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three)

04-05-08-10-46, Lucky Ball: 5

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(four, five, eight, ten, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

3-5-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, five, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

1-4-8, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, four, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

1-7-1-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, seven, one, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

7-2-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, two, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million