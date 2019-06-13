Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
10-14-28-33-43
(ten, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three)
04-05-08-10-46, Lucky Ball: 5
(four, five, eight, ten, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
3-5-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, five, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-4-8, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, four, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-7-1-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, seven, one, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
7-2-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, two, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
