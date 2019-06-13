Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
10-14-28-33-43
(ten, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three)
