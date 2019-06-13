Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-2-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, two, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-2-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, two, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments