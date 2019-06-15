NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-22-29-33-34

(five, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(nineteen, forty, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

7-0-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, zero, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

2-1-9, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)

6-0-1-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, zero, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

6-6-3-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, six, three, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million