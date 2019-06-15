Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-22-29-33-34
(five, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(nineteen, forty, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
7-0-6, Lucky Sum: 13
(seven, zero, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
2-1-9, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)
6-0-1-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, zero, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-6-3-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(six, six, three, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
Comments