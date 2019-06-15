Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-1-2-7, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, one, two, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-1-2-7, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, one, two, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments