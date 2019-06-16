Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-18-30-31-35
(eight, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-18-30-31-35
(eight, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments