Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
8-2-2-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, two, two, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
8-2-2-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, two, two, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments