Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-18-22-34-37
(four, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
03-25-29-40-47, Lucky Ball: 8
(three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
1-0-3, Lucky Sum: 4
(one, zero, three; Lucky Sum: four)
7-1-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(seven, one, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
0-4-0-9, Lucky Sum: 13
(zero, four, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
9-0-5-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(nine, zero, five, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $92 million
