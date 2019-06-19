Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
08-09-25-31-35
(eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
9-3-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(nine, three, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
2-8-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
2-5-8-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, five, eight, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
6-5-3-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(six, five, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
04-18-21-26-38, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(four, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
