Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2-8-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2-8-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments