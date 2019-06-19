Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-5-3-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(six, five, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-5-3-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(six, five, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments