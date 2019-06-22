NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-03-12-29-41

(one, three, twelve, twenty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

3-3-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, three, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

3-4-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, four, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

0-0-0-0, Lucky Sum:

(zero, zero, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: zero)

4-6-1-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, six, one, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

03-06-11-14-66, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(three, six, eleven, fourteen, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)