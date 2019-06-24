NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

08-17-33-38-43

(eight, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three)

03-17-21-23-44, Lucky Ball: 2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

9-9-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

9-8-6, Lucky Sum: 23

(nine, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

4-5-3-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, five, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

5-4-6-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(five, four, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million