NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-25-27-31-39

(three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

24-33-45-47-61, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

6-7-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

7-4-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

9-4-9-5, Lucky Sum: 27

(nine, four, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

1-2-6-5, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, two, six, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million