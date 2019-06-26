Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
03-25-27-31-39
(three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
24-33-45-47-61, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
6-7-8, Lucky Sum: 21
(six, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
7-4-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
9-4-9-5, Lucky Sum: 27
(nine, four, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
1-2-6-5, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, two, six, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Comments