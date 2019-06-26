Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
9-2-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, two, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
