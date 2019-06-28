NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-10-14-22-40

(one, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, forty)

02-35-49-53-63, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(two, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-three; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

4-7-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, seven, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

0-0-0, Lucky Sum:

(zero, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: zero)

5-5-7-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(five, five, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

9-6-6-7, Lucky Sum: 28

(nine, six, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million