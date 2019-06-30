Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-6-1-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, six, one, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-6-1-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, six, one, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments