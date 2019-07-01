NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-16-20-22-43

(five, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-three)

11-17-22-27-32, Lucky Ball: 16

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

5-5-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, five, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

0-1-9, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, one, nine; Lucky Sum: ten)

2-1-0-4, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, one, zero, four; Lucky Sum: seven)

6-4-8-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(six, four, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million