Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0-1-9, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, one, nine; Lucky Sum: ten)
Comments