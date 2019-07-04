Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
17-20-24-29-32
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $95 million
6-5-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, five, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-9-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(four, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
1-8-9-9, Lucky Sum: 27
(one, eight, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
2-1-9-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, one, nine, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
40-43-45-50-61, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(forty, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
