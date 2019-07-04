NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

17-20-24-29-32

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $95 million

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

6-5-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, five, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-9-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

1-8-9-9, Lucky Sum: 27

(one, eight, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

2-1-9-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, one, nine, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

40-43-45-50-61, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

(forty, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million