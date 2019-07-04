NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-10-11-31-42

(one, ten, eleven, thirty-one, forty-two)

02-07-31-43-48, Lucky Ball: 6

(two, seven, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $95 million

5-4-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(five, four, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

6-5-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, five, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-7-1-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, seven, one, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

7-7-3-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, seven, three, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $165 million