Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-07-31-43-48, Lucky Ball: 6
(two, seven, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
