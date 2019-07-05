Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
01-10-11-31-42
(one, ten, eleven, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $128,000
