NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

08-12-14-32-41

(eight, twelve, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-one)

06-38-47-57-63, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(six, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

0-9-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, nine, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

3-1-2, Lucky Sum: 6

(three, one, two; Lucky Sum: six)

7-7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

6-5-4-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, five, four, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $165 million