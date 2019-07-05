Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-1-2, Lucky Sum: 6
(three, one, two; Lucky Sum: six)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-1-2, Lucky Sum: 6
(three, one, two; Lucky Sum: six)
A Wendy’s drive-thru near Charlotte’s airport told a store clerk she was kidnapped and needed help, igniting an urgent search for the vehicle. It happened at 12:19a.m. Friday near the city’s airport.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments