Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-09-20-36-39
(three, nine, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $281,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-09-20-36-39
(three, nine, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $281,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments