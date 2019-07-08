Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-11-17-39-43
(eight, eleven, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-three)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-11-17-39-43
(eight, eleven, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments