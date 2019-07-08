Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-5-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, five, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-5-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, five, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments